Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring warmth followed by some chilly showers



It was a great weekend to bet outside and take it all in for a few hours. I spent most of the day cleaning out my garage and keeping my distance from others. I had no trouble since I was cleaning... LOL. After the rounds of storms passed through the region on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, we ended up with a lot of wind. Those winds are calm now, and the first day of the week is a winner.

A wave of energy will be passing just south of Kentucky. It throws a solid shield of rain toward Kentucky. The positioning of this low and the timing of the rain will lead to a pretty chilly day. There is a solid chance that we do not make it out of the 40s on Tuesday. When you add the rain in, it just makes it that much more miserable!

The end of the week features an excellent warmup. It remains pretty quiet from midmorning Wednesday through the weekend. That is when another system will arrive around here. We'll be tracking all of it!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!