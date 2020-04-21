Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring warmth with some Spring showers



At no point do I see a full-blown washout. You will encounter rounds of showers & thunderstorms at different times this week. What I mean by that is some of these will arrive early, late and right in the middle of the day. There will be plenty of dry time in between.

The first go-around is what we see out there today. These showers will likely sweep in and out of our skies early. The next chance of rain will not move in again until Wednesday night/Thursday morning. See, that is the kind of dry time that I am talking about.

When this second wave arrives, it will pack a better punch. The coverage of showers will be more widespread and those winds will be a little stronger. We remain pretty wet all day long! Temperatures are mild until the weekend and even then they won't be that bad.

I don't think we are finished with the coldest stuff just yet! There is still a strong indication that we will track another solid round of the chilly air next week!

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

