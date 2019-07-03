Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Steam will lead to more pop-up storms

The daily scattered storm threat will continue all week. Once we cross over into the afternoon and evening hours, you get storms. Our humidity levels will be so high that we can expect "beach weather" without any beach. You will be covered in water, but it most likely comes from your own body. I know, it's gross, but it is necessary to keep you cool.

A big concern for many is the 4th of July. It looks steamy and stormy. It will not rain everywhere at the same time. Once again, I think that we track the scattered stuff during the afternoon hours. I'd say that many of you will be taking an extra day off on the 5th. Why not make it a 4-day weekend?

There is a better chance of widespread thunderstorms coming for the weekend. I think that we see a cold front finally dip into the region. Please don't get too excited; it doesn't do much for humidity or the heat.

Have a great day!