Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Steam with more scattered storms



It looks like we will see more scattered storms develop this afternoon and evening. We begin to reach the peak heating of the day and those storms develop. These develop just like clockwork! Just like some of those that developed on Monday, any single storm can and will produce some incredible rains in a short amount of time.

One of the issues that develop in these situations is how quickly the rain can add up. There are no stirring winds with these storms, so you end up with prolific little rainmakers. They sit over the same spots until they can't do it any longer and rain themselves out. You will see more of these through Thursday.

A late-week cold front really means business. This is one of those cases where you actually have a cold front and it drives completely through. It enhances our thunderstorm chances as it meets the muggy air. I think this is the first widespread chance of the entire week. Once that front clears town, it changes everything! The other side of this front will bring highs down to the 70s by the weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!