Some humidity will join the heat, and that humidity will help lead us to some storms. We face a daily chance of showers & thunderstorms this week. Highs will be running in the mid and upper 80s. Heat Index values will climb even higher. Many of you will find those values reach 95 or even higher.

Storms will be around during the afternoon and evening hours on most days this week. Some of these storms will likely bring heavier rain and gusty winds.

Be prepared!