Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Still tracking heat & humidity

I fully expect highs to reach the low and mid-90s very quickly this afternoon & evening. It is exactly like yesterday! That includes the chance for showers & storms to develop during that same period. That is the only kind of relief that you will see out there and it isn't much.

A cold front will come rolling in on Friday. It will spark a better chance of storms as it comes in contact with the hot & humid air. At that point, more folks will experience showers & thunderstorms. Keep in mind; rain is a treat at this point. Most of us have been tracking significantly dry conditions.

Temperatures will fall for the first part of the weekend. It does look like another rally could be possible by Sunday & early next week. The only quick cool down that I am seeing is one from a potential tropical system that COULD spread moisture to us by early next week.