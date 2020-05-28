Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm chances have a little more steam



Strong storms could develop with this setup. You might encounter gusty winds with some of the thunderstorms that go up. The heat will not be as intense, but the humidity will remain very high. When we see that type of setup, it does lead us closer to heavy rain potential.

A strong cold front is still rolling in on Friday. It could mean more strong thunderstorms. As it passes through the region, it will bring some real change for the weekend. We will see highs drop to the 60s and 70s for highs! I am thinking we could flirt with some record lows for next week.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

