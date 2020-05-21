Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm chances hold steady

The daily rain chances will not be going anywhere for a while. Now, that doesn't mean that you are going to get stuck with rain in your area. It is just the nearly constant threat that we will keep tracking around here.

Our best shot to see a decent amount of dry time looks like it shows up on Friday & Saturday. There will be rain in the area, but many will have dry weather. Temperatures will be climbing to Summerlike levels. Many of you will reach highs around 80 to 85 degrees during the daytime hours.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

