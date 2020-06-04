Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm chances increase

The steam has been slightly climbing all week and now we will get in on the better storms chances.

It has taken a little while, but we are finally about to get the storm chances rolling again. Some of these storms might be on the stronger side this afternoon and evening. I think the primary threat out of anything that develops will be the threat of strong winds.

You should expect another round on Friday. These might not be as strong, but there will be more of them out there. All it takes now is an actual cold front to move in on Kentuckians to force a little change. You will see that on Saturday evening.

The other side of this front will bring another dry airmass in and park right over Kentucky. It will be here for a few days. I think we will see it from Sunday through Tuesday. After that, the heat and humidity will both build back.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!