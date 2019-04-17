Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm chances increase soon



You will find highs running around the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon hours. It is another excellent day across Kentucky. There will be more cloud cover around the area, but it is not enough to keep those highs down from the warm levels. Winds will begin to blow in here around 10-15 MPH with gusts even higher.

Thursday might give you a false sense of security. It will be so warm and pleasant during the first part of the day that you might forget that some storms will be blowing in that night. There is still some indication that we will see some strong to severe activity develop. Winds will be the primary threat with these storms.

It will become very dreary after the front gets out of here. Another piece of energy will keep chilly showers around on Friday and linger through Saturday. It looks NASTY! Temperatures will be lucky if they get out of the 40s on Saturday. Yeah, it is that chilly. Rain will make the fact that it is already chilly even worse.

Easter looks so much better. You will see the sunshine return, and we will track some more pleasant temperatures.