Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm chances increase soon



I think a lot of us will see highs surge back up the thermometer and reach the low to mid-80s. This will once again come with cloudy skies and those aforementioned stray showers. Humidity levels will be running a little higher, giving that real Kentucky Summer feel.

On Thursday, a frontal boundary will finally shift closer to Kentucky and heighten the threat of thunderstorms for us. There is a decent chance that one of these storms that develop, could be on the stronger side. It is something we will watch closely as this system begins to make a move on Kentucky.

This frontal boundary will not move very much. It stalls out for Friday & Saturday. While I do not think that rain is constant on either day, I do believe there will be plenty around for most of the two days. It just looks like a soggy period from Thursday through Saturday.

Have a nice day!