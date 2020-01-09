Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm threat increases for the end of the week



This looks like another quiet day for folks across Kentucky. I do think that we will see highs reach the mid and upper 50s. I wouldn't be shocked at all if some of you hit 60. It begins to get a little breezy out there.

It is a cold front that triggers all of this activity. I think that it will be a slow mover and that means the best chance of heavy rain will be west of our area. What we will see is more of a scattered threat of heavy rain. You will see that on Friday & Saturday. Some of that will come because of the strong to severe weather threat.

Gusts will blow in here around 50 MPH and those arrive long before we ever see the first drop of rain. That happens just because we are close to the low. We will be close to a record high on Friday, but I expect that we will break a record high on Saturday.