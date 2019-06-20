Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storm threat remains active



Our pattern is locked in on the moist side. We have been tracking strong storms and heavy rain for days. Several more rounds will be pressing through the region today. The ground is saturated, and any of these storms could cause some issues. An actual front will drive Today's activity. Once it clears out of here, we see a break on Friday.

Things will clear up quite nicely on Friday. Most of you will be completely rain free on Friday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side. I think this looks like the winner of the week.

Storms will sizzle again on Saturday. Expect the temperatures to do the same thing. There could be a few stronger storms develop. Highs will run in the mid and even some upper 80s. I think that heat continues through Sunday.