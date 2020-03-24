Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms and a taste of late Spring



It is no secret that Kentucky is a hot spot for rain & storms. We are running a few inches above average for 2020. So any rain we see is nothing new for any of us! There is a chance that some of our storms could be a little strong or even severe. The possibilities are a lot lower than they were yesterday.

The end of the week will feature highs that you would typically see in late May. There is even a chance you could see highs touch the 80s. Those are numbers we don't usually get until June.

A cold front will drive in for the weekend. It likely brings widespread rains and a shot of some cooler air by Sunday.

It is Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!