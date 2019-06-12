Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms blow back into Kentucky

A cold front will be rolling in on us this evening. As it makes its way through the region, it will trigger showers & storms. During the drive across Kentucky, it could spark some strong or severe storms. I think the primary threat from that round will include gusty winds and some hail.

The low that brings this cold front through Kentucky will sit just north of the Commonwealth on Thursday. It will keep throwing showers back across Kentucky. We'll have two things working against us on Thursday, showers and a cooler airmass. There is a solid chance that some of you will never see the thermometer reach the 70-degree mark. Most of us will spend the day in the 60s.

Those showers will end by Friday. It looks like an awesome day around here! Highs in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Most will stay on the dry side, this time, until Saturday evening/night. That's when the next rainmaker arrives.

