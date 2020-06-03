Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms join the humidity soon

The nice and refreshing air of the weekend and Monday is gone! It has been replaced by a highly humid airmass. We will begin to nice the comfort level sinking this afternoon and evening. For many of you, it will be a little earlier than that. The only wet feature of today will be the humidity. Showers & thunderstorms won't arrive until tomorrow.

A front will get very close to us in Kentucky. It will be so close that we keep the threat of showers & storms going for a few days just because it is near us. Daily rain chances stick with us all the way through the first part of the weekend. It is during that time we see a cold front finally make a run through Kentucky.

Expect things to calm down at the end of the weekend. It shouldn't last very long at all. We'll see the rain return by Monday.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!