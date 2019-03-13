Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms return and temperatures tank



This warm-up has been nice this week. I think what has been even nicer, the lack of rain. All of that will be coming back together as we head into tomorrow. So today is our last nice & dry one. We should run our temperatures up to around 70 in some cases. The wind begins picking up as the next big player will be cranking into our region. Gusts will be around 20-30 MPH.

Our big system will blow in here on Thursday. It brings with it wind, rain and storms. There is a chance that we see some of that activity reach strong to severe levels. I am even thinking that we track out old familiar foe, heavy rain. There will certainly be some heavy amounts thrown into the mix at times.

Temperatures will trend back down and reach the 40s for highs beginning Friday. That colder air mass will hold on through the middle of next week. Lows dive back down and go below freezing.

Have a great last nice day!