Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms return tonight

There is a chance that some fo these storms could be little strong on arrival. The cold front will drive in here late tonight. It looks like there is a chance that we see strong to severe storms north of Kentucky. We'll watch that closely to see if it brings that type of storms to us.

I think that after this front clears, highs will drop to some very comfortable levels. Many of you should see highs running around 80 on Saturday. Those highs should be here without any rain.

It is looking like a few showers could sneak in on us by Sunday. I will be watching that!

Have a great day!