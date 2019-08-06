Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms roll in for the middle of the week

Showers & storms will increase later today as a cold front rolls in on us. This is the first of two fronts that will arrive for this week. As it drops in on us, we will get some showers & storms to develop. Some might even have some locally heavy rains.

It looks like the first front will have an impact on your Wednesday. Temperatures will be down, and storm chances will be up. You will see highs fall around the low 80s for Wednesday & Thursday. It does look like most of Thursday will be dry; however, a few storms will not be out of the realm of possibility.

The second front of the week will blast across Kentucky for the end of the week. It should clear our pattern up for a few days if it can get away from us. What I mean by, "get away from us" is work deeper into the southern skies. If that happens, we will be all clear for the weekend. If it remains too close, I think our rain chances remain elevated.