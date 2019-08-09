Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Storms will lead to some cooler air

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 7:02 AM, Aug 09, 2019

LEXINGTON, KY. (WKYT) - Expect more showers & storms to move through the region today. All of these will be triggered by the passing cold front. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rains and a few could be a little stronger.

The other side of the front will include cooler temperatures with lower humidity. It will be a very comfortable start of the weekend. Another warm front will be passing right over us on Sunday. It will allow for highs to reach the mid-80s and humidity levels to climb.

Storms will get active again next week!

 
