Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Stringing together a few more dry days

Another potent cold front moved through the region over the weekend. Our temperatures will stay down throughout the afternoon and evening hours. It might even be a little chilly for some of you. Temperatures will fall to below average for this part of April. It looks like that temperature range will come in around 50 to 55 degrees for highs.

The remainder of the dry parts of the week will be very sunny and warm. This warmer period will begin on Tuesday and last through Thursday. You will likely experience highs in the 70s, and maybe even a few of you will see some more 80s.

Our next big player will bring thunderstorms back into Kentucky on Thursday night/Friday. It is another system that already has me concerned for the potential of strong storms and severe weather. We are a few days out, but it will require a lot of attention to nail down the specific forecast. We will be right here doing that for you!

Have a great day!