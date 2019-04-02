Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Stringing together some very warm days

After that potent cold front passed through Kentucky, it took temperatures back down to freezing levels.

Some very warm temperatures will be with us this week. Not much happens in the world of weather until the end of the week. There is a wave of energy that will move up the east coast, and it might throw moisture back into Kentucky on Wednesday. Other than that tiny chance, we are all clear until Thursday/Friday.

Another cold front will begin to move in on Thursday night. It brings showers and even some thunderstorms. As usual, those winds will get pretty gusty across Kentucky. Those higher winds will be bringing us some unseasonably warm air. You will see 65-70 degrees showing up on most thermometers at the end of the week. After this system clears out, I expect another big warm-up by Sunday; it will bring highs up to 70 or higher.

Have an awesome week!

