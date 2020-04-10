Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong Easter weekend storm system

Consider yourself lucky if you can reach the low to mid-50s today. I think that most of you will hover around the upper-40s for highs. The chill is real! When you compare it to flirting with 80 degrees as we did just a couple of days ago, this is chilly!

You will likely find frost on Saturday morning. Not just a few, I think there is a good chance that many of you see it. Our daytime highs will rally on Saturday and Sunday. Most will reach the low to mid-60s on both afternoons. An impressive storm system will bring wind, rain and temporarily some warmer temps.

Our big weekend system will bring high wind and heavy rain to the region. Strong to severe storms are, once again, in the forecast. This system will already be cranking in some wind gusts around 40-50 MPH without the first thunderstorm making it to Kentucky. The storms could bring even stronger winds! Be on the watch for some very heavy rain with this setup. It is loaded with potential, so stay with us for the latest.

Once that system clears out of Kentucky, you will feel a big difference. Our highs will probably fall into the upper 40s. There is a good chance we track lows in the 20s. It will be pretty rough! That would indicate a good hard freeze has the potential to exist.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!