Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong Spring storms will soon surge

The afternoon hours will bring another round of showers and some storms to the region. Strong to severe thunderstorms could swing in later today. Before the rain settles in, I think we will see highs reach the 60s. Keep this in mind; today is the final 24-hour period of Winter. On Thursday, you will only get about 23-hours and 50 minutes of it. That's because Spring doesn't arrive until late Thursday night.

Rounds of rain will keep streaking through the region until Friday evening. This activity will likely lead to some solid rainfall totals. Those numbers could top 3-4 inches by the time it all wraps up.

Our end of the rain will also lead us to some significantly colder air on Saturday. It looks like the highs we reach that day are typical for late January. That means we will likely hover around the low 40s. It will feel pretty darn chilly after the temp surge.

It is Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

Have a great day!