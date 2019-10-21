Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong gusty storms are about to blow in again



This system will lead us to some gusty winds & strong thunderstorms. It is a big system with a significant reach. These storms will likely produce winds around 50-60 mph. Rainfall totals will come in around 1-2 inches.

Once the system exits the area we will watch temps fall again. This much cooler air will be with us for the remainder of the week. It looks like highs will struggle in the 50s and 60s. Expect chilly temperatures to run the show each night.

This pattern is locked in on the cooler side!

