Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong storms and gusty winds blow in soon

You will likely see a few different waves of storms move in today. I do not think that it is a washout. The trend that I have talked about all week, the westerly push for the heavy rain, has happened. The best concentration of widespread rain will remain in western Kentucky and into surrounding states. Expect a few waves of showers & storms this afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time today. Winds will be gusting around 30-40 MPH for most of the day.

A potent complex of storms will finally move in on Saturday. It isn't an all-day event either; it is more about the afternoon and evening. The biggest issue is that this round has the potential to be strong or even severe. Even though the widespread flood threat doesn't show up for us, I do believe that an isolated risk of flash flooding could be an issue.

Have a great day!