Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong storms join the sizzle



Our rain chances will become very active from this point forward. Several rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region. At times, some of these could be strong or even severe. These rounds will develop just north of Kentucky and move in during the evening hours. This is why we are going into a FIRST ALERT SEVERE DAY mode around here. The biggest threat is strong winds as this complex shifts into Kentucky. Before those arrive, scattered showers & storms will blow up on radar.

The daily rain chances will keep going through the end of the week. A frontal boundary will drop in on us Thursday. Showers & storms will hang around the boundary. It will slow down as it moves into Tennessee. This could mean showers will linger on Friday. Many will be clear, but folks in southern Kentucky have a better chance to keep rain around.

It looks like the comfortable airmass will blast across Kentucky for a few days. It will mean lower humidity and cooler temperatures will dominate!

Have a great day!