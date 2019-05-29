Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong storms possible

A complex of thunderstorms is on the way. These storms have been upgraded from a MARGINAL Risk to a SLIGHT Risk for parts of our area. What that means in this case, storms producing strong winds & hail. This isn't an all-day event. I think mid-morning through the afternoon hours will feature our chance for these intense storms.

Rounds of rain will continue on Thursday. It isn't a washout, but we will have many showers & storms around. This is setting us up for some substantial changes. Showers will linger, but temperatures will fall. Our highs will hover around the upper 70s and low 80s at times. It is the first widespread break we have had in a while.

Have a great day!