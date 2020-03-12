Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

A potent system will blow in later tonight. This round will likely begin to come together, for us, during the afternoon and evening hours.

Let's look at the issues:

- Storms producing strong wind gusts 60MPH or higher.

- A few tornadoes will be possible

- Quarter-sized hail

- Local high water issues

This system will push out of the region by early Friday morning. It looks much quieter by the early morning hours. You will find temperatures drop to the 50s for highs on Friday.

Another round of showers & storms will roll in for Saturday. It looks much cooler on Saturday with highs tumbling down to the 40s. Rounds of rain will be sweeping across Kentucky, again, this weekend.

