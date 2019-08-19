Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer keeps sizzlin'

It looks like the heat from the weekend will be around for a few more days. Many of us will likely see highs run around the low and mid-90s today through Wednesday. Heat index values will run about 100 or higher. There will be some storms around at times. If you are under one, you will see numbers run a little "cooler" than that.

A First Alert Day is in effect for excessive heat in the Quad Cities Area so TV6 wants to know - how do you beat the heat? Submit your photos through our TV6 News App. (MGN)

A front will dig in on Thursday and bring widespread showers & storms. There is a chance that some of these will be strong to severe. It will be a period that we have to watch them very carefully. It will lead us to some more comfortable air.

Have a great day!