Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer-like streak keeps surging

Our highs will likely come in around 80 to 85 degrees from today through Sunday. It looks hot, but we could also throw in some showers & thunderstorms. Those storm chances will increase with each passing day.

No fronts will be able to work through Kentucky until the end of the weekend. An area of high pressure will be blocking any deep movement through the commonwealth. This will leave us in an unsettled pattern for the next few days. A cold front will try to make it, but that is about all it can do. When you get a front that close to you, it can keep scattered storms alive and well for a few days.

The ridge will finally break, and a cold front will blast in on Sunday night/Monday morning. It will spark widespread showers & thunderstorms. It also has some cooler air behind it, and it will deliver it to us by early next week. I think we are back to the 60s for highs for a few days.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

