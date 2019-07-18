Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer sizzle starts to surge

Every Summer we see highs reach the low and mid-90s around here. On a few days, we see Heat Index values climb into the 100s. That part doesn't happen every year! It looks like we could cruise close to 100 today, but better odds of reaching that level will happen on Friday and Saturday. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING runs from today through Sunday. If you have to be out for any amount of time... take it easy! This heat can put you on your back in a hurry.

A strong cold front will blast across Kentucky on Monday. It will spark strong to severe thunderstorms. As this happens, gusty winds and heavy rains will blow back in on us. You will have to watch the weather closely on that day.

After the front clears, our temperatures & humidity will both drop significantly. Our levels will hover around fall numbers. It will be awesome! Highs will come in around the upper 70s and low 80s. Those heat indices will not be an issue at all. It will be refreshing!

Have a nice day!