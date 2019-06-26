Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer sizzle with scattered storms



This pattern is locked in and ready to bring rounds of storms to our region. Unlike the past series of rain, we won't be smothered & covered with rain. These next several rounds will be more of the scattered stuff. These will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Expect locally heavy rains with any of these that develop.

If you aren't under a shower or storm, you will be dealing with some heat and humidity. Just look at today's forecast. I think that we will see highs around 88 and dewpoint temperatures will be around 65-69. You put those together, and we have some Heat Index numbers running about 90 or higher.

Take it easy out there!