Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer surge picks up steam

Here comes the next wave of our Summer surge. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. That heat will come with mainly dry conditions. Any shower or storm chance will remain on the low side. I really believe that this setup is mainly a scattered one until Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm all week. The weekend will be even warmer. It looks like we see highs reach the low and mid-80s by Friday. Humidity levels will increase. I do not think that the oppressive feel is here... yet!

The very best chance to see storms will arrive on Sunday and going into Monday. Even then, it isn't a washout. The pattern breaks and allows a front to swing in to enhance those chances.

Have a great day!