Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summer surges a little early

For days and days, we had to deal with the threat of a cold-weather record-breaker, a few broken records because of the cold, and temps running 15-20 degrees below normal. There was even a little snow flying out there at one point. I feel very comfortable in saying that we are leaving all of that behind. Summer is about to tackle us head-on.

This afternoon will likely include the final day of below normal temps that I have in the entire 7-day period. All of these numbers will be climbing! It's not just the temperature that I am talking about, it is also the rain chances. Everything is set to climb for Kentucky. Our highs should come in around 80 to 85 degrees.

It looks like the better storm chances will be here by this weekend. That is when a cold front will push closer to the region and enhance our chances. It'll get wet for a lot of you!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!