Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Summertime storms join the steam

We turned the heat up in a big way yesterday. I think we could be even warmer today. It is hard to call it hot since this is normal, so I will call it uncomfortable. Most areas will see highs reach the upper 80s to right around 90. When the humidity gets involved, it will feel more like 90-95.

The afternoon storm threat will develop across Kentucky. At no point do I think everyone is covered in thunderstorms. There will probably be quite a few out there, but not a total washout. Many will remain dry all day. Others will see storms develop.

Have a great day!