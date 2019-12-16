Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Super soggy start to the final days of Fall



Very heavy rain will make its way across Kentucky.

The soaking rains have arrived and will continue to move through the region. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico has opened up. It will be running wide-open out there today. We'll have a fascinating look at our temperatures this afternoon. In the heavy rain zones, southern Kentucky, we'll likely see temps reach the 50s. You go north of that area, and temps will run in the 30s and 40s. Those heavy zones could pick up a few inches of total rainfall.

- Rainfall totals will run 2-4."

- High water concerns are heightened

- Low lying/flood-prone areas are most susceptible

Cold temperatures will dominate the rest of the week. That will begin on Tuesday. During the early morning hours, we could see a brief little period of snow showers. Perhaps just enough to slow things down a little bit.

