Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Surging towards 70 degrees

I enjoy days with sunshine and mild temperatures. That is exactly what we had out there on Wednesday. It will probably be even warmer by this afternoon. Many thermometers will probably come in pretty close to 70 degrees this afternoon. The biggest difference between today and some of the early days this week will be the cloud cover. Don’t worry, it does very little to slow down our warm-up.

A very strong cold front will be closing in on Friday. There could be a few showers develop out ahead of that system. That means many of you could have a scattered chance. It isn’t a washout, just some showers.

Our cold front swings in by Saturday. It could deliver strong storms, gusty winds, and some much colder air. As we begin making the change from the spring weather to a little shot of winter... we can see some fireworks. That’s why I think some of what we track is a little on the strong side that evening.

The colder air pushes in and could lead to a few flakes of snow for early Sunday morning. It shouldn’t be a big deal, but it is interesting!

Have a good one