Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperature surge is coming soon



Most of you will find cloud cover holding steady out there and some of you will begin to see sunshine. Temperatures will be hard to budge this afternoon as we'll lock in the low to mid-50s. While I know that isn't perfect just keep in mind that it isn't raining like it was yesterday.

Highs will begin to rally on Thursday. It has to begin somewhere and that is right around normal That means that we will see highs around 60 degrees. I think it's a pretty decent range of 60 to 65 degrees. It basically means that it is a very pleasant day in the world of weather. I fully expect most of us to get right up against 70 on Friday.

Another system will roll in this weekend. It brings another rain chance to the region. Before it arrives, temperatures will push 70-75 degrees for highs. Saturday has a rain chance with it but I think it is getting later and later with each passing run. What does that mean for you? Another fantastic Saturday!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!