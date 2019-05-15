Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures begin to climb



We'll see highs run around the low to mid-70s this afternoon. We are finally trying to get temperatures back to normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers this afternoon and later this evening. If you do see rain, it will not be a big deal.

A Summer-like surge begins to come together by later this week. Once we reach Thursday, highs will go back above normal. Most of us will see highs around the mid to upper 70s. Most of you will stay dry, but a few of you might have to deal with a stray shower. Do not let those showers keep you from making outdoor plans.

It looks like we keep small shower chances going into the weekend. At that same time, highs will climb to 80 or higher. These kinds of numbers have a true Summer feel. You will begin to notice that the humidity climbs ever so slightly. It isn't the oppressive July/August humidity, but it will be noticeable.

Enjoy your day!