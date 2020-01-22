Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures set to run around normal

After getting stuck below freezing for several days, we are now set to climb. It won't be a significant run, but certainly a noticeable one. I think we are currently on the warmer side of the week.

A system will be pushing closer to us today and tomorrow. Most will get 45+ on Thursday. At the same time, the next rain chance will be blowing into town. It doesn't look as potent as some of the recent runs with rain. You will still find gusts around 25-30 with roughly an inch of total rainfall.

It will end as a little snow this weekend.

Have a great day!