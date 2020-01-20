Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures stay down for a few more days



This cold air mass is the main weather story! It doesn't look like we will see any moisture catch up to this air. That means that you will stay away from any early week wintry weather. It just has the real feel of wintertime around here. These highs will remain below normal through the middle of the week.

Wind chill readings will remain in the teens for most of the day. Of course, those numbers will come after we start the morning with single-digit wind chill readings.

By the middle of the week, this cold becomes a thing of the past. This period has more of a traditional January look to it. Highs are pushing into the 30s to right around 40. That will carry until the end of the week.

A late-week system will bring some light rain back to Kentucky. Winds will gust to around 25 or maybe 30 MPH — nothing like the winds that whipped through the area this past weekend. Temperatures will be around freezing at some points, and that means some light snow will be possible. Nothing significant is expected at that time.

Have a great day & stay warm!