Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures take a hit following storms



The other side of this cold front is a very different place. Afternoon readings will likely run around the low to mid-50s. We reached 78 degrees in Lexington on Wednesday. Now, 20 to 25 degrees cooler across Kentucky. At least we are drier!

This colder air will continue to push through Kentucky tonight and tomorrow. Some of you might not even get out of the upper 40s on Friday. It is that kind of chill that you face. Keep in mind that the early morning hours might be even colder! There is a good chance you see 30 to 35 degrees to get the morning rolling. Frost is a good possibility.

Another front will approach the area for the weekend. It has rain with it, and it will likely push milder air in out ahead of it. It gets us back to normal with highs running 60-65. There will be other colder shots run through Kentucky next week. All of these fronts will keep our temperatures down for most of the week.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

