Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures trend much warmer

Temperatures climb a little more this afternoon. Highs will reach the next tier of warmth this afternoon. You will likely see highs run around the mid and upper 40s. This puts us above average for a few days.

The weekend will feature highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a small chance we see rain on Sunday night. A big system will develop in the south and could spread moisture into Kentucky, but those chances are looking pretty small. It is still something to watch very closely.

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Keep dreaming, my friends! There is a good chance that we could dance close to 60 degrees next week.

Have a great day & a better weekend!

