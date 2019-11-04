Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps climb before another big drop

A moisture-starved cold front will move through Kentucky tomorrow. So today, we are out ahead of it. This leads us to a temperature spike. Many of you will see highs running in the 50s. I fully expect wind gusts to pick-up to around 25MPH.

Once the front dives through Kentucky, on Election Day, it will throw in more clouds and maybe even a stray shower. Again, keep in mind that there is very little moisture available for this front.

The drop that I referenced in the title shows up for the end of the week. It is at that time that our temperature struggle will begin. You will find highs running around 40 to 45 degrees.

Have a great day!

