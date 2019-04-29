Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps heat up this week

A big May warm-up is coming our way. Daytime highs will soar up the thermometer and reach the upper 70s and low to mid-80s Reaching the 80s will give us a taste of June. A warm front will lift over us today to help boost those temperatures.

The system that brings us all of the warmth will be hanging out just north of us. I think it is far enough away that we will see a limited chance of rain. Most of us will remain on the dry side until the end of the week.

By Thursday, showers & storms arrive. This system will slowly sink through the region. It will keep rain chances alive and well on Oaks Day. It looks very nasty that day. Derby Day is looking much better! It will end up on the cooler side with highs running around the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day!