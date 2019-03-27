Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps keep climbing

Temperatures will be climbing again today! Many of you will see highs reach the low and mid-60s this afternoon. This push of warmer temperatures is the beginning of our best stretch of warm weather this Spring. Yes, I know it just began. We have to have something to look forward to here.

Numbers keep going & growing on Thursday. It will be possible that we see some thermometers reach the upper 60s. You can't beat that for an early Spring day in Kentucky. It can go many ways, and I think we still have plenty of paths coming our way soon. A solid shot of the 70s will arrive here on Friday. Our skies will begin to fill with clouds as a sign of change is blowing in on us. Winds will become pretty gusty as well.

A strong cold front will blast across Kentucky on Saturday. It will bring showers, storms and another run around 70. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong or even severe. Just looking at it from this point, I think we will primarily see some pretty strong winds.

Once the cold front clears Kentucky, we see some much colder air invade! The colder air will catch up to the moisture on the back side of this system. When those two come together, it could trigger a rain/snow mix across parts of eastern Kentucky. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding that part of the forecast. So enjoy the next few days as we iron out the wintry details.

Make it a wonderful Wednesday.