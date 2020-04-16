Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps remain below normal



Temperatures will reach the mid-50s for most folks today. This is all happening as we wait for another cold front to make it to Kentucky. We just had one dip through the region and hold our temperatures down. The next one will be here on Friday.

Before the next wave of energy arrives, I expect to see our temperatures actually climb. Many of us will see highs somewhere around 63 to 68 on Friday. Then the rain comes and that knocks everything out of whack. As that rain pushes out of the region, it could end as a little snow.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

