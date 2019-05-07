Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps run toward the 80s again



Temperatures will run around the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Humidity begins to creep up a little. I think most of us will remain dry this afternoon. However, some of our northern counties might see a stray shower. There will be plenty of energy moving through the skies north of Kentucky. It might trigger a stray shower for our region.

We should see highs reach the 80s on Wednesday. By that night we will begin to forget about the warmth and focus more on the rain chances. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be pressing into the region late that evening. We'll go from nothing to plenty of activity around here. This same system that begins to enter the area is part of the same system that will likely bring severe weather out in The Plains.

Our chances of stronger storms will get here on Thursday. It is during this time that the big system drives in and spreads storms. Some of these storms will bring high winds and some heavier rounds of rain. As we get closer, we'll get a better assessment of what to expect.