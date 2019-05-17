Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temps soar to late June levels



A conveyor belt of moisture will be setting up shop north of Kentucky. In those areas, we will see several showers & storms develop. We will end up with a scattered chance around here. Just like Thursday, most of you will not see anything.

Saturday has more of a Summer look and feel. It looks like highs reach the middle 80s. Throw in some humidity and heat index values will get to some uncomfortable levels. Saturday will include a scattered storm chance. This round has all of the looks like it will be a scattered storm day.

A front will bring a better round of storms to the region on Sunday. It will pass through Kentucky. There is a small bite taken out of the heat as we head into Monday. That will not last! Another push of heat & humidity arrives by Tuesday.